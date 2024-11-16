Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,948,000 after buying an additional 449,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.99. 3,986,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $152.13 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

