Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 809 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 760,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,666. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

