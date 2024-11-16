DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

