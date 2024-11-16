Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,249.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

