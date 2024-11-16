Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,249.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.
About Dai-ichi Life
