Dearborn Partners LLC Has $498,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.6 %

CSWC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 141.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

