Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.