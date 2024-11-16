Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 331,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

DAL stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

