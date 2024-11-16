Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$129,124.45 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$129,124.45.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DML shares. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

