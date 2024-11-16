Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $9.54 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

