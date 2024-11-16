Destiny Capital Corp CO Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

