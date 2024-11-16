DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

