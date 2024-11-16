DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DigiAsia Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of FAAS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

