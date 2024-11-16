DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DigiAsia Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of FAAS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
DigiAsia Company Profile
