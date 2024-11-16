Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,659,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 204,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,453. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

