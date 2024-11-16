Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $64,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

