Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,920,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

