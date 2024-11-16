Douglas H. Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $55.46 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point boosted their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

