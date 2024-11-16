DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DouYu International by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

