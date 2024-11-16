DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
