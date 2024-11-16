Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

