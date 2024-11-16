e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,693,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

