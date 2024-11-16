Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 541569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.21. The company has a market cap of £17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Eden Research

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells biopesticides solution for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications under the Mevalone and Cedroz brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.