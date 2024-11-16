eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EGAN

eGain Stock Down 2.6 %

EGAN stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.44.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in eGain by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in eGain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.