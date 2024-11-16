EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. 362,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,322,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EHang alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EHang

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of EHang by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.