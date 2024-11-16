Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $746.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $882.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.