Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,800 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 4.3 %

BABYF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 144.52% and a negative return on equity of 249.26%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

