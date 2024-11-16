Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Embark Early Education Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82.

About Embark Early Education

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands.

