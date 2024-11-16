Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
Embark Early Education Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82.
About Embark Early Education
