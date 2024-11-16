Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 132.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.