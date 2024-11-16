Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

