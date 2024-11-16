Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 323 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

