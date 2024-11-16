Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 2.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

