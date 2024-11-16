Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 9,822 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $529.19 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.