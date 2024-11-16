Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,041,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,218,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

