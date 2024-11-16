Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

