Empowered Funds LLC Sells 7,538 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

