Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
EFX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.34.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX
Enerflex Trading Up 4.3 %
Enerflex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.