Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.34.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Trading Up 4.3 %

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$11.75. 779,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.87. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.