Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $165.78 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Enpro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

