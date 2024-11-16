Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.