Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

