Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for approximately 3.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

