Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 36.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 158,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Haleon by 107.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 246,594 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 55.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 480,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 171,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

