Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

