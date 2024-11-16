Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $2,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGR remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. Evergreen has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 million and a PE ratio of 41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

About Evergreen

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

