Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.01. 9,834,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $964.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

