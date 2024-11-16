Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

