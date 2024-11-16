Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

