Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

