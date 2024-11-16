Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $823.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.56. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $841.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

