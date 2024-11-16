Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $241,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,090. This represents a 6.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

