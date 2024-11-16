ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ExlService Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 571,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. ExlService has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,448. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,483 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $19,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ExlService by 317.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

