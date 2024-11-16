Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 9/10/2024.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 185,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.4% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

