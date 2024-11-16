FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.80-17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.18. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

